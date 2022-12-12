Home>>
China to expand use of organic fertilizers
(Xinhua) 09:06, December 12, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China will expand the use of organic fertilizers and cut that of chemical fertilizers to promote green agriculture.
By 2025, the proportion of land with the use of organic fertilizers will be increased by more than 5 percentage points, according to plans released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
The intensity of chemical pesticides used on rice, wheat, corn and other major grain crops should be reduced by 5 percent compared with the 2016-2020 period, the ministry said.
