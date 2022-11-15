Chinese vice premier stresses importance of agricultural production

Xinhua) 09:00, November 15, 2022

CHENGDU, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has stressed the need for solid agricultural production work to achieve the country's annual target and provide strong support for economic and social development.

When supervising autumn and winter agricultural production in Sichuan Province, Hu said that provinces such as Sichuan should make full use of fallow land in the winter to accelerate the expansion of rapeseed production.

Southern regions should utilize favorable thermal and light conditions, abundant water resources, and diverse land types and species to promote the continued development of grain production, Hu said.

Efforts should be made to advance the construction of high-standard farmlands, as well as farm mechanization in hilly and mountainous areas, and accelerate the development of high-quality and efficient agriculture, he said.

Hu also underlined the importance of ensuring hog production, coordinating the production of vegetables, meat, eggs, milk and aquatic products, strengthening market regulation, coordinating production and sales, and ensuring that market supply and prices remain generally stable.

