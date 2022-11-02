Chinese vice premier stresses water conservancy, agricultural production

Xinhua) 09:52, November 02, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua attends a teleconference on agricultural work in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2022. Hu on Tuesday stressed efforts to boost the construction of water conservancy facilities during the coming winter and spring seasons, and to promote agricultural production. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday stressed efforts to boost the construction of water conservancy facilities during the coming winter and spring seasons, and to promote agricultural production.

During a teleconference on agricultural work, Hu said that winter and spring are golden periods to carry out the construction of farmland water conservancy projects.

He urged efforts to strengthen the construction of farmland water conservancy infrastructure, accelerate the construction of major projects concerning the national water network, and devise an overall plan to build all permanent basic farmlands into high-standard farmlands.

Hu also stressed the need to keep sown areas for winter wheat stable and expand the production of winter rapeseed.

Efforts should also be made to ensure the stable production and supply of pork and other key agricultural products, and strengthen disaster prevention and mitigation work, Hu noted.

