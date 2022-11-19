SW China's Suiyang develops agricultural industries to increase farmers' income

Xinhua) 11:24, November 19, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2022 shows an economic development zone in Suiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Suiyang County uses local resources to develop characteristic industries, such as honeysuckle planting, and food deep processing industry to promote agricultural development and increase farmers' income. (Photo by Deng Gang/Xinhua)

A worker produces snack foods at a plant in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2022. In recent years, Suiyang County uses local resources to develop characteristic industries, such as honeysuckle planting, and food deep processing industry to promote agricultural development and increase farmers' income. (Photo by Liu Sheng/Xinhua)

A worker wraps packed toothpaste made from honeysuckles at a plant in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2022. In recent years, Suiyang County uses local resources to develop characteristic industries, such as honeysuckle planting, and food deep processing industry to promote agricultural development and increase farmers' income. (Photo by Deng Gang/Xinhua)

A worker produces oral tablets made from honeysuckles at a plant in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2022. In recent years, Suiyang County uses local resources to develop characteristic industries, such as honeysuckle planting, and food deep processing industry to promote agricultural development and increase farmers' income. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Workers pack tubes of toothpaste made from honeysuckles at a plant in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2022. In recent years, Suiyang County uses local resources to develop characteristic industries, such as honeysuckle planting, and food deep processing industry to promote agricultural development and increase farmers' income. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Workers pack oral tablets made from honeysuckles at a plant in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2022. In recent years, Suiyang County uses local resources to develop characteristic industries, such as honeysuckle planting, and food deep processing industry to promote agricultural development and increase farmers' income. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

