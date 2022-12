China's express delivery sector sees expansion in November

Xinhua) 15:26, December 11, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector posted expansion in November, a monthly industry index showed.

The China express delivery development index for November came in at 338.7, up 1.2 percent year on year, the State Post Bureau said.

The sub-index for the delivery services quality grew 13.3 percent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the sub-index for development scale, capacity, and trend declined year on year due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

