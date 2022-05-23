Chinese customers more satisfied with express delivery services: survey
BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Customers were more satisfied with China's express delivery services in the first quarter of this year, an official survey showed.
During the period, the customer satisfaction index for express delivery came in at 80 points, up 1.2 points from a year earlier, according to an online survey conducted by the State Post Bureau.
In terms of region-wise figures, Shaanxi, Ningxia, Beijing, Liaoning, Sichuan and Shandong stood above 80 points, which indicates good service.
Some 69.4 percent of express deliveries were completed within 72 hours, a national standard for cross-region services. Hit by COVID-19 resurgences in the period, the figure shrank 2.83 percentage points year on year, the bureau's data showed.
The survey covered nine major express delivery services providers and 31 provincial-level regions nationwide.
