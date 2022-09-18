Home>>
China express delivery volume up in Jan.- Aug.
(Xinhua) 09:52, September 18, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's courier service providers reported a steady increase in express delivery volume in the first eight months of 2022, data from the State Post Bureau showed Saturday.
From January to August, the country's courier companies handled a total of 70.3 billion parcels, up 4.4 percent year on year, the bureau said.
Their business revenue came in at 676.44 billion yuan (about 97.6 billion U.S. dollars) during this period, rising 3.9 percent from a year ago.
In August alone, the sector's revenue rose 5.2 percent year on year to 88.39 billion yuan.
