China's foreign trade of goods up 8.6 pct in Jan-Nov
(Xinhua) 13:19, December 07, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade of goods expanded 8.6 percent year on year to 38.34 trillion yuan (about 5.78 trillion U.S. dollars) during the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Wednesday.
Exports rose 11.9 percent year on year to 21.84 trillion yuan, while imports increased 4.6 percent from a year ago to 16.5 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.
