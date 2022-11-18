Guangdong Province reports foreign trade growth in Jan-Oct

Xinhua) 10:18, November 18, 2022

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Guangdong Province, a manufacturing heartland and leading foreign trade player in China, has reported foreign trade totaling 6.83 trillion yuan (about 966.7 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of the year, up 1.9 percent year on year, according to the province's customs authorities.

Guangdong's exports grew 6.8 percent year on year to 4.39 trillion yuan, while imports decreased 5.9 percent to 2.44 trillion yuan.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) continues to be Guangdong's largest trading partner. From January to October, the province's ASEAN imports and exports amounted to 1.1 trillion yuan, up 10 percent.

During the period, Guangdong's trade with the United States and the European Union grew 8.6 percent and 8.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first 10 months of the year, its exports of mechanical and electrical products increased 3.6 percent, accounting for 66.6 percent of the province's total export value. Exports of solar cells increased 37.1 percent, lithium-ion battery exports increased 47.8 percent, and electric manned vehicle exports almost tripled.

Guangdong's imports of agricultural products increased 12.6 percent, with imports of grain up 27 percent and imports of aquatic products up 44.2 percent.

