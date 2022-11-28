China's Inner Mongolia region sees robust foreign trade growth with Mongolia

Xinhua) 13:23, November 28, 2022

HOHHOT, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- In the first ten months of 2022, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region saw robust foreign trade growth with neighboring Mongolia, local authorities said.

During the period, the region's total import and export value to Mongolia was 35.43 billion yuan (about 4.95 billion U.S. dollars), up 31.1 percent year on year, reaching a new high in the recent five years, according to Hohhot Customs.

Among them, Inner Mongolia imported 19.13 billion yuan of coal from Mongolia, up 150.1 percent year on year.

Since the beginning of this year, Hohhot Customs has carried out container lifting operations and segmented transportation at land border ports under its jurisdiction, which has successfully ensured smooth cross-border cargo transportation on the premise that foreign freight drivers do not enter the country, thus reducing the risk of epidemic transmission and promoting the rapid increase of coal imports.

