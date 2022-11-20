Yunnan sees foreign trade rise 16.4 pct in Jan-Oct

Xinhua) 10:33, November 20, 2022

KUNMING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Yunnan Province reported robust foreign trade growth in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the local customs authority.

The province's total import and export value from January to October hit 282.46 billion yuan (about 39.73 billion U.S. dollars), up 16.4 percent year on year.

Exports rose 10 percent year on year to 140.17 billion yuan, and imports increased 23.5 percent to 142.29 billion yuan, data from Kunming customs shows.

Trade between Yunnan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations totaled 105.5 billion yuan, accounting for 37.4 percent of the province's total import and export value.

During the January-October period, the province's exports of mechanical and electrical products increased 6.8 percent year on year, and imports of energy products, including crude oil, coal, and natural gas, surged 58.2 percent.

