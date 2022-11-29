China's trade council promotes overseas trade exhibition projects to help firms retain orders

Xinhua) 16:46, November 29, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's trade council has been advancing the approval process for overseas economic and trade exhibition projects in a bid to help companies snap up orders and expand markets, according to a spokesperson on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of November, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade has greenlighted 15 overseas economic and trade exhibition projects spanning from November 2022 to February 2023, the council's spokesperson Sun Xiao told a press conference.

These overseas exhibition projects, including 13 to participate in and two to host, are spread out over eight countries, including Germany, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, and feature sectors related to textile, sporting goods, electronics, and consumer goods.

The largest exhibition area of the involved projects reaches 10,000 square meters, Sun said.

China earlier this year decided to improve services for companies to participate in overseas exhibitions and conduct business negotiations amid efforts to stabilize foreign trade and foreign investment.

