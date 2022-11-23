Investment in China's road, waterway transport up in January-October

Xinhua) 09:11, November 23, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment in road and waterway transport maintained a steady growth from January to October, official data showed Tuesday.

The fixed-asset investment in road and waterway transport reached nearly 2.47 trillion yuan (about 345 billion U.S. dollars) in the first ten months, up 9.5 percent year on year, said the Ministry of Transport.

In breakdown, road transport investment reached 2.34 trillion yuan, up 9.6 percent, year on year.

Inland waterway investment rose 9.2 percent year on year to 63.4 billion yuan.

Coastal waterway investment increased 8.2 percent from a year earlier to 65.2 billion yuan.

