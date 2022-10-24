China's fixed-asset investment up 5.9 pct in first 9 months

Xinhua) 13:32, October 24, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 5.9 percent year on year in the first nine months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Hongyu)