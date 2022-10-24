Home>>
China's fixed-asset investment up 5.9 pct in first 9 months
(Xinhua) 13:32, October 24, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 5.9 percent year on year in the first nine months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.
