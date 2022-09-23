China's non-financial ODI up 7.2 pct in Jan-Aug
BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 492.76 billion yuan in the first eight months of the year, up 7.2 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.
In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI rose 5.8 percent from a year ago to 75.11 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
Outbound leasing and business services investment rose 25.1 percent from a year earlier to 25.13 billion U.S. dollars.
Investment in multiple fields, including wholesale and retail, manufacturing, construction, as well as scientific research and technical services registered growth.
In the first eight months, non-financial direct investment into countries along the Belt and Road increased 8.2 percent year on year to 13.95 billion U.S. dollars.
