China's fixed-asset investment up 5.8 pct in first 8 months

Xinhua) 11:06, September 16, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 5.8 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

Fixed-asset investment from January to August totaled 36.71 trillion yuan (about 5.3 trillion U.S. dollars), the bureau said in a statement.

The growth quickened from a 5.7 percent increase posted in the first seven months.

From January to August, fixed-asset investment from the private sector increased 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 20.31 trillion yuan.

Investment in infrastructure and manufacturing gained 8.3 percent and 10 percent year on year during the period, respectively.

Investment in property development went down 7.4 percent year on year in the first eight months.

Investment into the high-tech industries saw stellar growth in the same period, with that in the high-tech manufacturing and services sectors jumping by 23 percent and 14.2 percent year on year, respectively, the bureau's data showed.

China has made a series of pro-investment moves this year. For instance, local governments nationwide have expedited the use of special-purpose bonds to catalyze investment.

The latest data shows that 3.52 trillion yuan worth of special-purpose bonds in total had been allocated as of the end of August, with those issued for project construction almost hitting the annual quota.

