Xi to attend China-Arab, China-GCC summits and pay state visit to Saudi Arabia

People's Daily Online) 08:20, December 07, 2022

At the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping will attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-GCC Summit in Riyadh and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7 to 10, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)