China and Arab states: Sharing a common future, moving forward hand in hand

Xinhua) 08:19, December 06, 2022

China and Arab countries are thousands of miles apart, but have known each other for thousands of years, and have always been connected by fate.

In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed building a China-Arab community with a shared future, and drew a new blueprint for the development of China-Arab relations.

Marching forward hand in hand, China and Arab states have taken concrete actions to promote and deepen the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future, and bring benefits to the people.

The convening of the first China-Arab summit will surely further strengthen China-Arab strategic partnership.

China-Arab cooperation at all levels will surely witness new development.

The story of a shared future for China and Arab countries is entering a new chapter.

