Interview: Moroccan expert impressed by China's development, says to promote bilateral friendship

Xinhua) 10:38, December 04, 2022

RABAT, Morocco, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- President of the Morocco-China Friendship and Exchange Association Mohamed Khalil spoke highly of China's development achievements and pledged more efforts to promote the Moroccan-Chinese Friendship.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Khalil, one of the first Moroccan students who have studied in China, said he has witnessed the changes and achievements China has made since its reform and opening up.

After hearing about the success stories of a Chinese team treating many diseases through acupuncture in the Moroccan city of Settat, Khalil went to China in 1978 to study Traditional Chinese Medicine(TCM).

After returning to his home country in 1986, Khalil opened a TCM clinic there and since then has devoted great energy into the promotion of exchanges between the two countries.

Recalling his first trip back to China 12 years later, he said he couldn't find the way to his old university as the city had taken on a new look. He saw high-rise modern buildings everywhere.

He is especially impressed by the fact that in the last decade, China brought nearly 100 million rural residents out of poverty.

"This is really a big deal, and I don't think another country has been able to do what China has done in this field." he said.

He also noted that China has realized qualitative development and developed coastal regions have been helping inland areas lagging behind.

Lauding China's contribution to the world, he hailed the initiatives proposed by China in the past 10 years, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative.

"China's policy ultimately goes into what is called a 'win-win'," he said, affirming the important role of the BRI in promoting development and cooperation among the participating countries.

Regarding the Award for Outstanding Contribution to China-Arab Friendship he received in 2016, Khalil said it was "an unforgettable moment and a very great honor" and he will continue his effort deepening friendship between the people of the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)