High-quality Chinese audiovisual productions to reach Arab audiences

Xinhua) 15:15, November 22, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- High-quality Chinese audiovisual productions are expected to reach Arab audiences as the China-Arab cooperation week, focusing on the audiovisual sector, kicked off on Monday.

Chinese TV series of good reputation, such as "Minning Town" and "A Little Reunion," will be broadcast on national media platforms in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other Arab countries, according to China's National Radio and Television Administration.

During the event, there will also be a series of activities, including an award ceremony for the first China-Arab short video contest, a forum on transmission technology innovation and a culture salon focusing on Chinese and Saudi Arabian cuisine.

China is willing to work with Arab countries to produce and air audiovisual works highlighting China-Arab cooperation, and to promote innovation and development in the audiovisual industry to better meet people's cultural needs, said Le Yucheng, deputy head of the administration.

