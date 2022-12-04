FM issues report on China-Arab cooperation in new era
BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry has issued a report on China-Arab cooperation in the new era, laying out prospects and the way forward for building a community with a shared future of China and Arab states.
The report said the relations between China and Arab states are time-honored, and their long history of exchanges has set an example for friendly relations between different nations.
The report stated that over the past 70-plus years since the founding of New China, China and Arab states have respected each other, treated each other as equals, engaged in mutually-beneficial cooperation and learned from each other, and the friendly cooperation has achieved historic leaps forward both in width and depth.
At present, China and Arab states face similar opportunities and challenges as the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. China has all along viewed Arab states as strategic partners in its pursuit of peaceful development, further cooperation with developing countries and building a community with a shared future for mankind, the report said.
China will take the upcoming summit between China and Arab states as an opportunity to carry forward traditional friendship, deepen cooperation in all areas, step up exchanges between respective civilizations, and build a China-Arab states community with a shared future in the new era, the report said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Arab report stresses mutual respect and opposing hegemony as first summit approaches
- China, Arab states deepen cooperation on water conservation in agriculture
- High-quality Chinese audiovisual productions to reach Arab audiences
- Xi sends congratulations to 31st Arab League Summit
- China, Arab states to expand win-win BDS cooperation
- China, Arab states to expand win-win BDS cooperation
- Chinese-Arab cooperation embraces new opportunities amid pandemic
- Low carbon development diversifies China-Arab energy cooperation
- Deals worth over 24 bln USD inked at China-Arab States Expo
- China, Arab states should deepen energy cooperation: Chinese energy chief
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.