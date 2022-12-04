FM issues report on China-Arab cooperation in new era

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry has issued a report on China-Arab cooperation in the new era, laying out prospects and the way forward for building a community with a shared future of China and Arab states.

The report said the relations between China and Arab states are time-honored, and their long history of exchanges has set an example for friendly relations between different nations.

The report stated that over the past 70-plus years since the founding of New China, China and Arab states have respected each other, treated each other as equals, engaged in mutually-beneficial cooperation and learned from each other, and the friendly cooperation has achieved historic leaps forward both in width and depth.

At present, China and Arab states face similar opportunities and challenges as the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. China has all along viewed Arab states as strategic partners in its pursuit of peaceful development, further cooperation with developing countries and building a community with a shared future for mankind, the report said.

China will take the upcoming summit between China and Arab states as an opportunity to carry forward traditional friendship, deepen cooperation in all areas, step up exchanges between respective civilizations, and build a China-Arab states community with a shared future in the new era, the report said.

