China-built power station contributes to 'carbon neutral' World Cup: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 14:12, December 06, 2022

Qatar's first non-fossil fuel power station built by Chinese companies has been instrumental in delivering a "carbon neutral" World Cup, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Energy is an important area for cooperation between China and Arab states," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in Beijing. "From traditional energy to clean energy, low-carbon economy and energy transition, China-Arab cooperation on energy enjoys enormous potential."

The Al Kharsaah photovoltaic power station, about 80 kilometers west of the capital city of Doha, is a key project for the Qatar 2030 National Vision, Mao said.

"Qatar's first non-fossil fuel power station built by Chinese companies has been instrumental in delivering the country's commitment to hosting a 'carbon neutral' World Cup," she said.

The world's largest single-site photovoltaic power station, the Al Dhafra solar photovoltaic power station in the United Arab Emirates, was generally contracted by Chinese companies and has begun power generation, Mao said.

(Produced by Xie Runjia)

