England breeze into World Cup quarters with 3-0 win over Senegal

Xinhua) 09:01, December 05, 2022

Bukayo Saka (R) of England celebrates his goal during the Round of 16 match between England and Senegal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Harry Kane scored his first goal at Qatar World Cup as England breezed into quarterfinals with 3-0 win over Senegal in last-16.

DOHA, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- England will play France in the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals following a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday night.

England captain Harry Kane, the Golden Boot of Russia 2018, scored his first goal at Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium.

Harry Kane of England celebrates his goal during the Round of 16 match between England and Senegal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden also played a key role in the impressive win with brilliant display in midfield.

Bellingham seemed to be everywhere and helped set up England's first two goals, while Foden's trickery helped both Kane and Saka with audacious final passes.

England started brightly, with the first 15 minutes played in the Senegal half. Bellingham seemed to win every ball on the pitch.

Jordan Henderson of England celebrates his goal during the Round of 16 match between England and Senegal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Senegal eased themselves into the game, bringing forward their line of pressure. Stones did well to deny Ismaela Sarr after Maguire's pass from the back was intercepted and Jordan Pickford made a stunning left-handed save after Boulaye Dia's turn and shot following a cross error from Saka.

England opened the scoring in the 38th minute through Jordan Henderson after excellent work from Kane and Bellingham. Foden fed the ball to Kane, who threaded a pass for Bellingham to run onto and Bellingham's pullback was met by Henderson's first-time finish.

Marcus Rashford (1st R) of England shoots during the Round of 16 match between England and Senegal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Bellingham started a move that led to Kane doubling the lead on the stroke of halftime. Bellingham got the ball deep in his own half, before striding forward and passing to Foden. Foden's first time pass picked out the onrushing Kane who held off the defender before thrashing a low shot home.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse made three changes at the break, with Pape Sarr, Alasssane-Gueye and Bamba Dieng all looking to add more bite, but England started the half in control, managing possession and working space.

Bukayo Saka scored the third goal in the 57th minute after great work by Foden, who danced down the left and served the ball up for him to flick over Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy.

