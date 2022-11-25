Home>>
Beijing Xiangshan Forum Webinar to highlight Global Security Initiative
(Xinhua) 09:05, November 25, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Xiangshan Forum Webinar 2022 is set for Dec. 1 and 2, gathering experts and scholars under the theme of promoting the Global Security Initiative and safeguarding peace and development.
Participants in the event will focus their discussions on six topics, including Asia-Pacific stability and peaceful development, and the impact of regional conflicts on global security, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference Thursday.
To date, more than 40 Chinese and foreign experts and scholars from 14 countries and one international organization have confirmed their participation at the event, Wu said.
