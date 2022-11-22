U.S. gun legislatures make police officers, civilians less safe: NBC News

Xinhua) 10:41, November 22, 2022

A police officer stands guard outside Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 27, 2022. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at the school on May 24. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

"Tensions will rise, and trust will decline," says NBC News.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A wave of court-mandated rollbacks of gun regulations in the United States prevents police officers from doing their jobs properly, and makes civilians feel less safe, reported NBC News on Saturday.

"As the tide moves in the direction of more guns on the streets and fewer regulations, police chiefs are the first to point out that this trend makes their jobs more difficult and puts officers at a higher risk of injury or death," said the report.

"That danger extends to everyone in the community -- children, the elderly and passersby on the street," it noted.

Rather than reserving their firearms for the most dangerous situations, law enforcement officers now have to worry that nearly every civilian has the means to use deadly force, it said.

"Tensions will rise, and trust will decline," it added.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)