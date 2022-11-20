1 student killed, another injured following shooting on campus in U.S. New Mexico
HOUSTON, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A student was killed and another was injured following a shooting early Saturday at the University of New Mexico (UNM) in Albuquerque, the largest city of southwestern U.S. mountain state New Mexico, said authorities.
The 19-year-old casualty was a UNM student and the 21-year-old injured is a basketball player of New Mexico State University (NMSU), said local media.
The shooting happened near Alvarado Hall, a student dormitory on its main campus, according to the UNM. There was an altercation between the dead and the injured at about 3 a.m. local time on Saturday, and both sustained gunshot wounds, said the local media.
"This is not an active shooter," said the Albuquerque Police Department, adding that the shooting was "a singular incident" and not a threat to other students on campus.
The universities and Albuquerque police are investigating the shooting.
Photos
Related Stories
- S.Korea, U.S. conduct joint air drills involving U.S. strategic bombers
- U.S. attorney general names special counsel in investigations relating to Trump
- Racial, ethnic inequities persist in U.S. amid strong economy, labor market: report
- U.S. gets set for higher-priced holiday season: media
- Prices of turkeys skyrocket in US amid high inflation
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.