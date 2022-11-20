1 student killed, another injured following shooting on campus in U.S. New Mexico

Xinhua) 15:12, November 20, 2022

HOUSTON, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A student was killed and another was injured following a shooting early Saturday at the University of New Mexico (UNM) in Albuquerque, the largest city of southwestern U.S. mountain state New Mexico, said authorities.

The 19-year-old casualty was a UNM student and the 21-year-old injured is a basketball player of New Mexico State University (NMSU), said local media.

The shooting happened near Alvarado Hall, a student dormitory on its main campus, according to the UNM. There was an altercation between the dead and the injured at about 3 a.m. local time on Saturday, and both sustained gunshot wounds, said the local media.

"This is not an active shooter," said the Albuquerque Police Department, adding that the shooting was "a singular incident" and not a threat to other students on campus.

The universities and Albuquerque police are investigating the shooting.

