Health harms of mass shootings ripple across U.S. communities: CT Mirror

Xinhua) 10:35, November 22, 2022

People mourn for victims of a school mass shooting at Town Square in Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

One study found a higher incidence of infants born prematurely or with low birth weight in counties where a mass shooting had occurred.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A growing body of research reveals that the negative effects of mass shootings spread much farther than previously understood, harming the health of local residents who were not touched directly by the violence, reported CT Mirror on Sunday.

"Mental health experts say the recognition should prompt authorities to direct more attention and resources toward preventing such events - and helping a broader group of people after they occur," said The Connecticut Mirror, an online-only newspaper headquartered in the U.S. state of Connecticut.

Research shows that mass shootings lead to higher rates of depression and anxiety and higher risks for suicide among young people. They also lead to an overall decline in a community's sense of well-being.

One study found a higher incidence of infants born prematurely or with low birth weight in counties where a mass shooting had occurred, according to the report.

"Some studies suggest that mass shootings damage economic prospects in a community, diminishing productivity and earnings," it noted.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)