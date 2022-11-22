China aims to establish new global partnership in space exploration, innovation: CNSA

Xinhua) 09:22, November 22, 2022

HAIKOU, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China is aiming to establish a new global partnership in space exploration and innovation, in an effort to build a community with shared future for humanity in outer space, according to a statement issued by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Monday.

The statement was issued during the United Nations/China Global Partnership Workshop on Space Exploration and Innovation, which opened on Monday in Haikou, south China's island province of Hainan. The event will run for four days.

According to the statement, the CNSA is willing to promote a new type of global partnership in space exploration and innovation that benefits all people and features equality, mutual benefits, openness, inclusiveness and the peaceful utilization of space.

To this end, the CNSA will work with partners in areas such as consultation on global governance, promoting action coordination, and deepening project cooperation.

The workshop is co-hosted by the CNSA, the Hainan provincial government and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. It has welcomed delegates from over 80 countries and regions either in person or virtually.

