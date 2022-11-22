China prepares to launch Shenzhou-15 crewed spaceship

The combination of the Shenzhou-15 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket is to be transferred to the launching area in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The combination of the Shenzhou-15 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket was transferred to the launching area on Monday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, said the CMSA.

