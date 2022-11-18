Shenzhou-14 taikonauts complete 5.5-hour spacewalk

Xinhua) 08:33, November 18, 2022

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Nov. 17, 2022 shows China's Shenzhou-14 taikonaut Chen Dong having exited the space station lab module Wentian. (Photo by Sun Fengxiao/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-14 crew on board the orbiting Chinese Tiangong space station completed their third spacewalk at 4:50 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Chen Dong and Cai Xuzhe -- together with Liu Yang who worked inside the core module to support her crewmates -- collaborated to pull off all set tasks. Chen and Cai have since safely returned to the Wentian lab.

During the extravehicular activities (EVAs) lasting about five-and-half hours, they installed an out-of-cabin "bridge" that links the core module with the Wentian lab and the Mengtian lab, while Cai completed the first cross-module spacewalk through the bridge.

They also unlocked Wentian's Panoramic Camera A and mounted assistance handles for the small mechanical arm.

These were the first EVAs conducted after the formation of the space station's basic T-shape configuration.

The spacewalk examined, for the first time, the collaborative capability of astronauts and mechanical arms, and also further verified the performance of Wentian's airlock cabin and supporting facilities in conducting EVAs.

