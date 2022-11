We Are China

NE China's company accelerates digitalization to promote smart production

Xinhua) 15:01, November 20, 2022

A staff worker works in the factory of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Harbin Electric Corporation, a leading Chinese electric machinery maker in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has accelerated digitalization to promote smart production in recent years.

An automatic production line is pictured in the factory of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

