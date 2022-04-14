China's supreme court vows to enhance digitalization of public complaints handling

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court on Wednesday issued a guideline on building major online channels to receive and process public complaints, in a bid to make relevant work more digitalized and smarter.

The guideline urges preventative measures to address the root causes of public complaints, and efforts to resolve such complaints in their early stages by leveraging the mediation platforms of the people's courts at the primary level.

The online platforms administered by people's courts for public complaints should be fully applied and better integrated with other channels, including on-site handling, by mail, via video link or hotlines, so as to offer effective one-stop services ranging from the filing of complaints to legal counselling and feedback, according to the guideline.

It also stresses mechanism-building efforts to ensure that every public complaint is responded to and logged.

