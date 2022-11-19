2022 Amman Opera Festival held in Jordan

Xinhua) 13:29, November 19, 2022

Soprano Zeina Barhoum (C) performs in the opera La Traviata during the 2022 Amman Opera Festival in Amman, Jordan, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Soprano Zeina Barhoum (Front) performs in the opera La Traviata during the 2022 Amman Opera Festival in Amman, Jordan, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Artists perform in the opera La Traviata during the 2022 Amman Opera Festival in Amman, Jordan, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Soprano Zeina Barhoum (Front) performs in the opera La Traviata during the 2022 Amman Opera Festival in Amman, Jordan, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

