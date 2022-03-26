Actors perform Chaozhou Opera in Thailand

Xinhua) 10:56, March 26, 2022

An actress makes up at the backstage in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, March 24, 2022. Chinese migrants brought the Chaozhou Opera with them to Thailand more than a hundred years ago. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A Chaozhou Opera actress puts on makeup backstage in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, March 24, 2022. Chinese migrants brought the Chaozhou Opera with them to Thailand more than a hundred years ago. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A Chaozhou Opera actor performs fire-breathing in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, on March 24, 2022. Chinese migrants brought the Chaozhou Opera with them to Thailand more than a hundred years ago. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Chaozhou Opera actors attend a ritual after a performance in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, on March 24, 2022. Chinese migrants brought the Chaozhou Opera with them to Thailand more than a hundred years ago. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

An actor puts on makeup backstage in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, March 24, 2022. Chinese migrants brought the Chaozhou Opera with them to Thailand more than a hundred years ago. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A Chaozhou Opera musician plays an instrument in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, March 24, 2022. Chinese migrants brought the Chaozhou Opera with them to Thailand more than a hundred years ago. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

