Actors perform Chaozhou Opera in Thailand
An actress makes up at the backstage in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, March 24, 2022. Chinese migrants brought the Chaozhou Opera with them to Thailand more than a hundred years ago. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A Chaozhou Opera actress puts on makeup backstage in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, March 24, 2022. Chinese migrants brought the Chaozhou Opera with them to Thailand more than a hundred years ago. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A Chaozhou Opera actor performs fire-breathing in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, on March 24, 2022. Chinese migrants brought the Chaozhou Opera with them to Thailand more than a hundred years ago. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Chaozhou Opera actors attend a ritual after a performance in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, on March 24, 2022. Chinese migrants brought the Chaozhou Opera with them to Thailand more than a hundred years ago. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
An actor puts on makeup backstage in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, March 24, 2022. Chinese migrants brought the Chaozhou Opera with them to Thailand more than a hundred years ago. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A Chaozhou Opera musician plays an instrument in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, March 24, 2022. Chinese migrants brought the Chaozhou Opera with them to Thailand more than a hundred years ago. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- Opera "Princess Wencheng" staged in Lhasa
- Jingxing Jin opera troupe stages performance in Touquan Village of Hebei - Xinhua | English.news.cn
- Professor promotes Henan Yu Opera via live streaming
- Schools establish Peking Opera interest clubs in Qingdao, E China
- Guangdong Han Opera film about renowned late Ming dynasty courtesan hits theaters
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.