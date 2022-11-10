Home>>
Africa Tech Festival 2022 kicks off in Cape Town, South Africa
(Xinhua) 09:44, November 10, 2022
A man tries on VR goggles at the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, South Africa, on Nov. 9, 2022. The Africa Tech Festival 2022 has kicked off at the International Convention Center in Cape Town. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)
People attend the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, South Africa, on Nov. 9, 2022. The Africa Tech Festival 2022 has kicked off at the International Convention Center in Cape Town. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)
Photos
