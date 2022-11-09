Senior Chinese official calls for jointly creating bright digital future

Xinhua) 16:10, November 09, 2022

HANGZHOU, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with countries around the world to jointly create a bright digital future, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official said Wednesday at a global internet event.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in a keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit held in east China's Zhejiang.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the summit, and it was read out by Li on the occasion.

He said Xi's letter showed China's sincere desire to work with other countries to blaze a global digital development path with a promising future. The proposals raised by Xi provide the direction for promoting digital cooperation and building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, Li added.

Li noted China is willing to strengthen exchange and practical cooperation with other countries to build a vigorous digital economy, cultivate an integrated ecosystem of technology with mutual benefits, and enhance cyberspace security, among others.

Yuan Jiajun, a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and secretary of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, also attended and addressed the opening ceremony.

Themed "Towards a Shared Digital Future in a Connected World -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," this year's summit was attended by more than 2,100 guests from over 120 countries and regions, both in person and online.

