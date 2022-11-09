Light of Internet Expo kicks off in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:01, November 09, 2022

A woman plays an interactive dance game at the booth of China Mobile during the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2022. The expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A staff member of China Electronic Technology Group Corporation (CETC) demonstrates a wearable exoskeleton robot during the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2022. The expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A boy looks at an underwater robot at the booth of China's State Grid during the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2022. The expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit the booth of Huawei during the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2022. The expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2022 shows the venue of the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit the booth of Tencent during the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2022. The expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 8, 2022. The expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2022 shows the venue of the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

