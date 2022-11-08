2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicks off in Shenyang, NE China

Xinhua) 08:17, November 08, 2022

A visitor plays "Go", or "Weiqi", with a robot at an exhibition of the 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2022. The 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

An exhibitor demonstrates the operation of a 5G-powered smart mine at an exhibition of the 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2022. The 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows a robot at an exhibition of the 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

An exhibitor explains a simulated beverage bottling production line using digital twins system at an exhibition of the 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2022. The 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

An exhibitor displays an internet platform for clothing customization at an exhibition of the 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2022. The 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows the opening ceremony of the 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

