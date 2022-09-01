China's internet users reach 1.05 billion

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- As of June, the amount of China's netizens grew to approximately 1.05 billion, with the ratio of internet access coverage nationwide reaching 74.4 percent, according to a report released Tuesday.

The weekly average time for internet usage stood at 29.5 hours per person, with 99.6 percent accessing the internet via mobile phones, said the report on China's internet development released by the China Internet Network Information Center.

By June, China saw 33.8 million internet domain names registered and over 1.85 million 5G base stations deployed across the country.

With improved internet service infrastructures, the coverage of internet access in rural areas climbed to 58.8 percent, up 1.2 percent from last December, according to the report.

As of June, the size of short-form video service users gained the most notable growth and reached 962 million, up 28 million from last December. The number of users for instant messaging, online news and livestreaming services stood at 1.03 billion, 788 million and 716 million respectively, said the report.

