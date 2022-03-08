China unveils guidelines for standards on 'internet of vehicles'

Unmanned vehicles are seen at Apollo Park in Yangquan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled guidelines for setting the standards related to the internet of vehicles, as part of efforts to protect internet and data security of the industry.

By the end of 2023, a system of network security and data security standards for the sector should be initially established, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

The plan also said that the system should be further improved by 2025, with over 100 standards completed.

The internet of vehicles is an emerging business form that integrates the new generation of network communications technology with the fields of automobiles, electronics and road transportation, among others.

