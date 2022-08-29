China holds conference on internet civilization

Xinhua) 08:05, August 29, 2022

A visitor experiences virtual reality (VR) equipment at the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 28, 2022. The two-day 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference consists of a main forum, a forum on developing integrity in cyberspace, 10 sub-forums, an exhibition and themed events. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- A conference on fostering an internet civilization opened on Sunday afternoon in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The two-day 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference consists of a main forum, a forum on developing integrity in cyberspace, 10 sub-forums, an exhibition and themed events.

A declaration on jointly promoting an internet civilization has been released, containing a six-point consensus on strengthening the construction of an internet civilization for the new era in such areas as internet ecology, culture and security.

The conference's exhibition, held both online and offline, opened to highlight the progress China has made in promoting an internet civilization since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012.

The sub-forums cover topics ranging from content development, ecology and law-based governance in cyberspace to the management of algorithms, international exchanges and privacy protection in cyberspace.

A visitor watches an exhibition at the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 28, 2022. The two-day 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference consists of a main forum, a forum on developing integrity in cyberspace, 10 sub-forums, an exhibition and themed events. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

The exterior of the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin), venue of the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference, is seen in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 28, 2022. The two-day 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference consists of a main forum, a forum on developing integrity in cyberspace, 10 sub-forums, an exhibition and themed events. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Photo taken on Aug. 28, 2022 shows the opening ceremony of the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference in north China's Tianjin. The two-day 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference consists of a main forum, a forum on developing integrity in cyberspace, 10 sub-forums, an exhibition and themed events. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor watches an exhibition at the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 28, 2022. The two-day 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference consists of a main forum, a forum on developing integrity in cyberspace, 10 sub-forums, an exhibition and themed events. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor experiences virtual reality (VR) equipment at the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 28, 2022. The two-day 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference consists of a main forum, a forum on developing integrity in cyberspace, 10 sub-forums, an exhibition and themed events. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)