Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

Xinhua) 13:19, November 09, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday sent a congratulatory letter to the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, which opened in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province.

In the letter, Xi noted that digital technology is being increasingly integrated into all domains and the whole process of economic and social development, bringing profound changes to people's approaches to work, daily life, and social governance.

Xi called on the international community, faced with the opportunities and challenges brought by digitalization, to jointly build a cyberspace that is fairer and more equitable, more open and inclusive, safer and more stable, and more vibrant.

China is willing to work with countries around the world to blaze a global digital development path that features joint building and sharing of digital resources, vibrant digital economy, efficient digital governance, flourishing digital culture, effectively guaranteed digital security, and mutually beneficial digital cooperation, according to Xi.

Accelerated efforts should be made to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, contributing wisdom and strength to world peace and development as well as to the progress of human civilization, Xi added.

The summit opened Wednesday with the theme of "Towards a Shared Digital Future in a Connected World -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace."

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)