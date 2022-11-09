Home>>
Xi: Journalists are welcome to tell story of China
(People's Daily App) 13:48, November 09, 2022
Today marks Journalists' Day in China. President Xi Jinping always values the work done by journalists. In his speech to over 600 journalists from home and abroad when leading the new CPC leadership in meeting the press on October 23, Xi thanked the journalists for their hard work.
Click on the video to find what else he said.
