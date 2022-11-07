Xi Jinping and China's opening-up

(People's Daily App) 17:34, November 07, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping has always been passionately devoted to reform and opening-up as well as promoting foreign exchanges and cooperation.

Xi planned, proposed and promoted the China International Imports Expo, which was held four times successfully despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with deals totaling $272.27 billion. The fifth expo kicked off in Shanghai on Friday as scheduled.

After being elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at the committee's first plenary session, Xi reaffirmed China's firm commitment to reform and opening-up at a meeting with Chinese and foreign journalists.

Xi has said China's opening-up will inject more confidence and strength into the world.

Click the video for more details.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)