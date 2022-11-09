Xi inspects CMC joint operations command center, stressing troop training, combat preparedness

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and commander-in-chief of the CMC joint operations command center, meets representatives of officers and soldiers of the command center, conveys sincere greetings to all of its members and delivers an important speech during his inspection to the CMC joint operations command center, Nov. 8, 2022. Xi on Tuesday inspected the CMC joint operations command center, demonstrating the stance of the new CMC on implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and enhancing troop training and combat preparedness. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday inspected the joint operations command center of the Central Military Commission (CMC), demonstrating the stance of the new CMC on implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and enhancing troop training and combat preparedness.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the CMC, and commander-in-chief of the CMC joint operations command center, said the entire military should devote all its energy to and carry out all its work for combat readiness, enhance its capability to fight and win, and effectively fulfill its missions and tasks in the new era.

Upon arriving at the command center on Tuesday at approximately 4:00 p.m., Xi was given a briefing.

Later, he met representatives of officers and soldiers of the command center and conveyed sincere greetings to all of its members. Thereafter, he posed for a group photo with the participants.

Xi instructed the armed forces to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and take concrete actions to further modernize national defense and the military.

Noting that the world is undergoing more profound changes unseen in a century, Xi stressed that China's national security is facing increased instability and uncertainty, and its military tasks remain arduous.

He demanded that the entire armed forces implement the Party's thinking on strengthening the military for the new era, follow the military strategy for the new era and adhere to combat effectiveness as the sole criterion.

Xi also instructed them to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and successfully complete various tasks entrusted by the Party and the people.

The command center, which provides vital support to the strategic command of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, is of great importance and shoulders heavy responsibilities, Xi noted.

The command center should make new and greater contributions to boosting military training and combat preparedness, effectively fulfilling all missions and tasks in the new era, Xi said.

