Xi congratulates INBAR on its 25th anniversary

08:48, November 08, 2022 By CHENG SI and HOU LIQIANG ( China Daily

Bamboo groves in Anji county, Zhejiang province. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping has lauded the role of the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization in promoting the world's sustainable development process, in a congratulatory message sent on Monday to the Celebration of INBAR's 25th Anniversary and the Second Global Bamboo and Rattan Congress.

Since its establishment, INBAR has played a "constructive role" in promoting global ecological and environmental protection and sustainable development through its devotion to the protection, development and utilization of bamboo and rattan resources, the president said.

In their joint efforts to implement the Global Development Initiative, China and INBAR have initiated a proposal to substitute plastics with bamboo, which will promote a reduction in countries' plastic pollution, tackle climate change and accelerate the implementation of the United Nations'2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said.

China has made strong efforts to promote the building of an ecological civilization and to proactively engage in the development philosophy of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, Xi said.

He added that China hopes to work with all parties to foster a community of life for humanity and nature and to build a clean and beautiful world for the future generations.

Addressing the event, Guan Zhiou, head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, said upholding the philosophy of ecological civilization and adhering to the mission of building a community with a shared future for mankind, the administration will strengthen exchanges and cooperation with INBAR member states and other countries to promote new splendor in the utilization of bamboo and rattan.

The first intergovernmental organization established in China, INBAR aims to promote environmentally sustainable development using bamboo and rattan. In addition to its secretariat headquarters in China, it has regional offices in Cameroon, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Ghana and India.

With 49 member states, most of which are developing nations, INBAR has played an especially strong role in promoting South-South cooperation.

