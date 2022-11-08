Breathtaking landscape of Daocheng Yading Nature Reserve in SW China
Known for its blue sky, snow mountains, lakes and glaciers, the Daocheng Yading Nature Reserve, dubbed "the last Shangri-la," forms a unique landscape and natural beauty in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Xiao Rong)
