Paddy field landscape in Guilin splendid

Ecns.cn) 14:08, June 01, 2021

Aerial photo shows the landscape of colorful paddy fields in Yangshuo County, Guilin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Paddy fields, mountains and rivers together form a magnificent landscape. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Jun)

