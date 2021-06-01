Languages

Paddy field landscape in Guilin splendid

(Ecns.cn) 14:08, June 01, 2021

Aerial photo shows the landscape of colorful paddy fields in Yangshuo County, Guilin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Paddy fields, mountains and rivers together form a magnificent landscape. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Jun)


