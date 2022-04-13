We Are China

View of karst landscape in Shilin Yi Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 09:43, April 13, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows the view of the karst landscape in Shilin Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows the view of the karst landscape in Shilin Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

