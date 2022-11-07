China greenlights two ChiNext IPOs

Xinhua) 14:19, November 07, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of two companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

Ningbo Sinyuan ZM Technology Co., Ltd. and Huaxin Environmental Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies should strictly follow the prospectuses as well as the issuance and underwriting plans while issuing stocks, the commission said.

